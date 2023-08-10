Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ten Percent, the British remake of the French series Call My Agent!, has been dropped after one season, it has been reported.

The comedy-drama series initially launched on Prime Video last April and was created by John Morton, who brought BBC’s workplace satire W1A to life.

Ten Percent is the UK’s answer to the hit Paris-based show about the employees of a talent agency, and the various crossovers of their personal and professional lives. Its title is a literal translation of the original programme’s local title, Dix Pour Cent!

Notably, the series sees real celebrities play fictionalised, often heightened versions of themselves – figures such as Helena Bonham Carter, Phoebe Dynevor, Emma Corrin and Dominic West took part in the British version.

However, on Thursday (10 August), Variety reported that Ten Percent would not return for a second season.

This decision is said to be the result of a series of behind-the-scenes changes that made continuing the show untenable.

One of the reasons given is the departure of Amazon Studios Europe boss Georgia Brown a few months after the show’s launch, with another being the wave of streaming platforms cancelling renewals of programmes amid widespread change.

The collapse of Bron Studios last month, which co-produced Ten Percent, is also cited as a contributing factor behind the show not returning.

The cast of ‘Ten Percent’ (Rob Youngson/Amazon Prime)

In the show, Last Christmas actor Lydia Leonard played Alexa, a role based on Camille Cottin’s lead Andréa Martel in the French-language series.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Jack Davenport (Pirates of the Caribbean) played Jonathan, inspired by the French show’s agency boss Mathias Barneville (played by Thibault de Montalembert in the original series).

Though Call My Agent! is widely acclaimed, Ten Percent received more mixed reviews upon launch.

In his review of the series, The Independent’s critic Nick Hilton enjoyed the show but called it out for being short on both “riotous slapstick” and “biting satire”: “It just rambles along benignly, like the radio at a hairdresser.”

Still, Hilton argued, Ten Percent had its positives: “Like a comforting bowl of French onion soup, it is largely absent of texture or complexity, but will fill you up all the same.”

You can read the three-star review in full here.