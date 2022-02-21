Call the Midwife viewers were left reeling by the “stressful” ending to the BBC series’ latest run.

The BBC show’s finale showed the aftermath of the train crash that occurred in the penultimate episode – and shocked fans by killing off two characters.

Viewers were expecting a tough episode thanks to a warning from the announcer just before it started.

“Featuring scenes dealing with birth trauma, it’s the series finale of Call the Midwife,” the BBC announcer alerted fans.

The episode then revealed who survived the accident and who didn’t.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) all made it out of the episode alive.

However, the episode marked the final appearances of Lionel Corbett (Marc Elliott) and Dorothy Carnie (Stephanie Jacob).

Viewers who enjoy the series when it’s more laidback reacted to the devastating events on social media, with many saying they were unable to take the stress in a tongue-in-cheek manner on social media.

“Far too much for a Sunday evening,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “I can’t handle this.”

‘Call the Midwife’ fans were left devastated by the series 11 finale (BBC)

“That was the most stressful episode of Call the Midwife,” another viewer concluded, with one stating: “Most stressful hour of my life.”

Others joked that they were left unable to sleep due to feeling unnerved by the dramatic hour-long episode.

Despite feeling stressed by the events, the show’s longtime fans heaped praise upon the finale.

After the episode concluded, the show’s official Twitter account told fans the series would be back for a 12th series in 2023 as well as a Christmas special later this year.