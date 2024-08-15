Candace Cameron Bure reflects on ‘weird’ Satan-worshipping role on Boy Meets World

Support truly

Candace Cameron Bure has reflected on her role as a Satan-worshipping witch in a 1997 episode of Boy Meets World, calling it “a little weird.”

Bure, 48, shot to fame on the sitcom Full House and today is best known for her faith-based work for the Great American Family network.

She recently made headlines with her criticisms of the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony, which she interpreted as including a “disgusting” and “blasphemous” recreation of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous “The Last Supper” painting of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a final meal before his crucifixion.

On this week’s episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, which is hosted by former cast members Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle, Bure looked back at her decision to be cast against type as witch Millie on the Boy Meets World episode “The Witches of Penbrook.”

“I remember when they asked me, if I would feel comfortable, and they asked me to do that part,” said Bure. “They were like, ‘How do you feel about playing a witch?’”

She replied: “Well, I’m an actress. Like, totally fine. This is fun. It’s sitcom. It’s comedy.”

open image in gallery Candace Cameron Bure attends a screening of ‘Unsung Hero’ in Santa Monica in April 2024. She is now speaking out about her role on Boy Meets World. ( Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate )

Bure added she felt that knowing the tone of Boy Meets World, the role wouldn’t be too transgressive.

“It still felt like a very safe place to do that, because of what the show was all about in itself,” she said. “And it’s a family show. So I felt comfortable in that way. But it was a little weird. I mean, I remember saying some of those lines now having watched. And I’m like, yeah, this doesn’t totally feel good.”

As an example, she recalled being asked to deliver the line: “I’m the queen of darkness!”

“They were like, say it in the most evil, growly voice that you possibly can, my demon voice,” said Bure. “And I’m like, I didn’t even know I had one. But as an actor, you’re kind of just like, ‘OK, let’s just have fun with this and do that’. But I’m laughing watching this show.”

Bure’s recent criticisms of the Olympics were mocked by her Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin.

Sweetin shared a graphic from Instagram influencer Matt Bernstein that stated: “The drag queens at the Olympics were recreating the feast of Dionysus, not the Last Supper. And even if you thought it was a Christian reference – what’s the harm? Why is it a ‘parody’ and not a tribute? Can drag queens not be Christian too?”