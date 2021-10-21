Candace Owens calls on the US to invade Australia

Candace Owens has called on the US military to invade Australia, calling the latter a “tyrannical police state”.

Owens made the comments on her self-titled Daily Wire TV show.

The conservative TV pundit said that she has family in Australia and that “the mental state of everyone around her was in steep decline”.

After listing a number of Australia’s Covid laws, the host launched into a rant and called for military intervention: “When do we deploy troops to Australia? When do we invade Australia and free an oppressed people who are suffering under a totalitarian regime? When do we spend trillions of dollars to spread democracy in Australia?”

Owens then went on to claim that citizens are “quite literally being imprisoned against their will” and the government had eradicated “the most basic of individual freedoms”.

Owens proceeded to then compared the government of Australia to Hitler and Stalin: “Tyranny. Totalitarianism. The kind that gives birth to evil dictatorships and human atrocity. We are watching a replay of the early ambitions of Josef Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez”.

She then claimed there was no difference between Australia and the Taliban: “Can anybody explain to me why the Australian government is any better or any nobler than the Taliban?”

Owens concluded by claiming: “Both groups believe they have a right to oppress and a right to imprison people for their own good.”

The controversial pundit is an outspoken anti-vaxxer and is also against government lockdowns and social distancing measures.

She is known for her support of Donald Trump and also her criticism of public figures such as Cardi B and Meghan Markle.