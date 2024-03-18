Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home destroyed in fire: ‘My heart is broken’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British model Cara Delevingne’s multi-million dollar Los Angeles home was destroyed after it caught fire on Friday (15 March) morning.

The fire is reported to have erupted around 4am local time. It took nearly 100 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department to put out the blaze.

“There was a very long driveway, where they found a large two-story, single-family home that had fire and smoke showing from the rear,” LAFD’s Capt Adam VanGerpen said in a statement.

“This got up into the attic and spread throughout the majority of the home. So the home has a lot of excessive damage.”

Hours later, Delevinge – who has been in London performing as Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret – posted about the incident on her Instagram Story.

An aerial view shows a fire-damaged property, which appears to belong to Cara Delevingne (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“My heart is broken today... I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have,” the 31-year-old Paper Towns actor wrote, alongside a picture of her two cats.

In a follow-up post, she shared a video of several fire trucks outside of her home.

Cara Delevingne photographed in 2023 (Getty Images for Academy Museum )

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help,” she captioned another post.

Cara Delevingne’s cats on Instagram Story (Cara Delevingne on Instagram)

Firefighters had initially said Delevingne’s two cats may have died in the fire, but the Only Murders in the Building alum later confirmed that they “are alive”.

“Thank you to the firefighters,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

A house sitter who was inside at the time is reported to have sustained minor injuries. They were taken to hospital where they are being treated.

One firefighter was also taken to hospital after they fell from a ladder, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the house fire is unknown, but it is currently under investigation.

An aerial view shows the fire-damaged property (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Delevinge’s home was previously featured on Architectural Digest’s YouTube channel in 2021.

“The theme of this house, it’s not Alice in Wonderland. Every room has a different theme,” she described in a video tour. “But I feel like the theme of this is definitely Mad Hatter’s tea party. But there’s jungle theme, there’s Beverly Hills hotel, there’s an old English style in here, but also, obviously, very typically LA.”