Cardi B has opened up about the character she plays in the forthcoming Fast & Furious film, F9.

In a promotional video, the Grammy-winning rapper talked about how her character, Leysa, is a “powerful, strong woman”.

Cardi also spoke about how she was originally approached for the film.

“Vin Diesel reached out and he was talking about a role,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘It’s freakin Fast & Furious. Get me there, put me on a plane!’

“I like the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman,” she added. “She’s just that b****! I remember when I saw Ludacris in Fast & The Furious... then to see Don Omar, it makes the hood have hope. Being around Vin, he’s just so nice, so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I’m just so excited. He's just such a badass.”

Cardi, who also appeared in the 2019 film Hustlers, tweeted about her upcoming role in the franchise’s latest instalment, which stars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Luda, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Kurt Russell.

“I can’t wait to watch Fast & Furious 9. I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in. I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME ? !!!!”

F9 arrives in theatres in the US on 25 June and 24 June in the UK.