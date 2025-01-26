Carey Mulligan shares exciting update about return of acclaimed A24 Netflix show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carey Mulligan has revealed that the second season of Netflix hit Beef has “just started” filming.

The first season of the show, made by indie production company A24 and released in 2023, followed Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident snowballs into a long-running feud.

It has a 98 per cent score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and won eight Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and acting wins for Yeun and Wong.

The dark comedy is returning to Netflix with a new story and a new cast, including Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny.

Speaking to Variety, Mulligan, 39, shared: “We just started [filming]. Almost everything [is different]. But it’s still [creator Lee Sung Jin] being brilliant. It’s a completely new story and if I say anything else then a laser beam will appear on my head. But it’s very exciting.”

Netflix’s official logline for the new season states: “A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favours and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

The second season will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

Wong and Yeun in ‘Beef’ season one ( AP )

Beef’s first series was mired in some controversy, after a resurfaced clip of one of the actors, David Choe, showed him talking about sexually assaulting a massage therapist.

Choe later apologised for the comments, claiming that the anecdote – told in 2014 – was a fabrication for the sake of his podcast.

Last month, Mulligan, a winner of a Bafta for the 2009 film An Education and a three-time Oscar nominee, was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her services to drama.

Alongside Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman and Florence Pugh, Mulligan has been named one of the best actor’s of the 21st century by The Independent. Read the full list here.