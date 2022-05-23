BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood delighted viewers of BBC Breakfast as she announced live on air that she is engaged.

The Scottish TV personality was reporting from the Chelsea Flower Show when BBC Breakfast presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay began lightheartedly grilling her about the ring on her finger.

“I’m a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don’t know how you’re managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol,” joked Nugent.

“Oh that one, thank you Sal. It is rather nice, I got engaged,” she responded, holding up the ring for viewers to see.

Kirkman has not discussed the identity of her fiance, whom she met around 2016. The presenter was previously married to former field hockey player Jimmy Kirkwood, but they divorced in 2008.

“Congratulations from all of us, it’s the happiest news,” Nugent told her. “We are so so delighted, congratulations. Can we confirm to the nation what’s happened?”

Kirkwood, who is also known for her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013, then thanked her co-presenter, before clarifying the backstory for viewers.

“Oh thank you, yes, I think you just have Sal! Yes, I got engaged, we got engaged when we were on holiday, so it’s lovely news and we’re both thrilled,” she said. “So, thank you!”