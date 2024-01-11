Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Carol Vorderman has issued a stark warning to “the corrupt” after joining LBC two months following her decision to step away from the BBC.

On Thursday (11 January), it was announced that the broadcaster will host her own Sunday afternoon show on the radio station from 4pm to 7pm, starting later this month.

Vorderman, who has guest hosted on the station in recent weeks, said she is “delighted” to join LBC full-time alongside “the phenomenal stable of powerful voices”, including Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty and Andrew Marr.

She said of her appointment: “More than ever, live radio is an incredibly important platform for news, so I’m looking forward to returning to a medium that I love. And what a year 2024 is going to be for news and politics!

Vorderman, who recently hit out at Tory peer Shaun Bailey after he made sexist comments about her during an appearance on GB News. promised she will continue to “use” her voice “to cause a commotion”.

She said: “I won’t be shy to say things that others won’t and I’ll hold the corrupt to account without fear or favour. And obviously I can’t wait to hear from the listeners – all of it, without apology or embarrassment; their worries, their joys, their ideas.”

Vorderman’s hiring comes after the Pride of Britain host was forced out of her BBC Radio Wales show after the introduction of the corporation’s new social media guidelines.

Speaking about her decision to step away from her show, Voderman said she was “not prepared to lose” her voice when discussing politics following the crackdown on BBC employees sharing their opinions on social media amid an impartiality row with Gary Lineker.

“I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on,” Vorderman said, revealing that, “consequently, I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Carol Vorderman says she will ‘cause commotion’ on LBC (Getty Images)

She continued: “After five years, I’m leaving my Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales. The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect. However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round.

The presenter said that, as these changes to her radio contract were “non-negotiable”, she “ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in”.

LBC’s Managing Editor Tom Cheal said of Vorderman’s hiring: “Now more than ever, listeners want candid, intelligent debate where people are free to air their views openly. LBC’s callers provide a unique insight into what people right across the country are thinking and feeling, and I’m delighted Carol will be debating the big issues with them each week.

“Carol’s straight-talking and incisive opinion make her the perfect fit alongside what is already the UK’s best team of speech broadcasters, and I know she will help ensure LBC continues to lead the way as the home of the UK’s best opinion-led broadcasting.”