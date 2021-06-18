A charity trek in memory of the late TV presenter Caroline Flack has raised almost £30,000 for Samaritans.

The former Love Island presenter’s family and close friends, including Olly Murs, embarked on a two-day trek across the peaks of the Lake District, including Scafell Pike, led by her personal trainer Bradley Simmonds.

A statement from her family said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Bradley for organising Climb For Caroline and to every single person who took time out of their busy lives to join in.

“Across the weekend we shared moments of sadness and joy, we stuck together throughout the rain and shine and managed to raise nearly £30,000 for Samaritans.

“Thank you to all of those we met along the way and to those at home who continue to support us.”

Flack took her own life in February of last year. She died, aged 40, just weeks before she was due to face trial over allegations that she had assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her flat, which she denied.

In a recent documentary, Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, the star’s mother Christine and twin sister Jody discussed her history of mental health struggles.

In a review of the documentary for The Independent, Ed Cumming wrote: “Between Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah and the Britney Spears documentary, the treatment of women in the public eye has been under renewed scrutiny recently. There was a horrible element of misogyny in how Flack was treated by the press. Social media is a swamp. Flack’s was the fourth suicide of people associated with Love Island.

“Everyone associated with this destructive circus, critics included, ought to think about their complicity. But at the heart of Flack’s short, sad life is a conundrum: how can you tell if you’re cut out for fame before it’s too late? The answer has to come from within, or from those who know you best. You can’t put it to the public.”

You can find helpful tips on how to start a conversation, or if you are worried about someone else, on Samaritans website. You can contact the Samaritans helpline by calling 116 123. The helpline is free and open 24 hours a day every day of the year. You can also contact Samaritans by emailing jo@samaritans.org. The average response time is 24 hours.