Love Island 2023 is in full swing – and fans have been wondering when Casa Amor will return.

Viewers of the ITV reality show are fully aware that Casa Amor is the name given to the second villa that is introduced midway through the series.

What is Casa Amor on Love Island 2023?

Half of the contestants – divided by gender – are separated from their other halves and put into a separate villa where they mix with a new load of singles looking to stir up trouble between the existing couples.

The same also occurs in the original villa for the other islanders.

Over the course of three to four days, the contestants proceed to get to know the new singles before making a choice whether to stick with their partner or couple up with someone new when they return to the villa.

Casa Amor has historically been responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments. In 2021, it led to the dissolution of Millie and Liam’s relationship. However, they ultimately patched things up and won the series.

The twist usually arrives when it seems the original couples have settled down.

The Casa Amor twist is expected to occur in ‘Love Island’ this year (ITV)

When will Casa Amor happen this season?

According to The Mirror, the return of Casa Amor will be announced this week, and will be introduced on Sunday’s episode (2 July).

The outlet is also suggesting that Molly Marsh, who was eliminated from the series on Friday (23 June), is yet to return to the UK because producers might be lining her up for a Casa Amor return.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.