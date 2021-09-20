CBeebies announces new presenter George Webster to delighted reaction from viewers

CBeebies have announced George Webster as a new guest presenter on CBeebies House – and viewers are thrilled.

The BBC children’s channel revealed that Webster would be joining the show as a presenter in a Twitter post shared today (20 September).

“EXCITING NEWS. Our NEW CBeebies House presenter, George will be starting soon,” reads the post. “He loves cooking and dancing, and he can’t wait to be your friend.”

The 20-year-old, who has Down’s Syndrome, is an actor, dancer and ambassador for Mencap, a UK-based charity that works to improve the lives of people with learning difficulties.

Speaking about the announcement, Webster said: “I feel so proud and I’m feeling so excited to start!”

People took to Twitter with heartwarming responses to news of Webster’s appointment.

“My boy has autism and he turned to me and said ‘I like George Daddy.’ That’s all you need to know. Thank you CBEEBIES,” wrote one user. “You’ve done a wonderful thing today.”

Many people shared photographs of themselves and their children excited to watch Webster’s debut as a presenter.

“Wonderful to have diversity on tv aimed at the next generation,” wrote another. “As a mum of disabled children (teenagers now) this is so important to include everyone and produce acceptance of all.”

A third person wrote: “CBeebies you have made a mum of a little boy just like George so excited. You are the best x.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“He’s fantastic. I have a 5 year old George with DS and this brilliant lad made our day,” said someone else.

Earlier this year, Webster starred in a BBC Bitesize video dispelling myths about Down’s Syndrome.

In it, he said: “I’m George, I’m 20 years old and I have Down’s Syndrome. I call myself George because that’s who I am. Not Down’s George.”

“I have an amazing life,” he added.