Celebrity Great British Bake Off lineup revealed as new series begins
Presenter Kate Garraway, Chicken Shop date host Amelia Dimoldenberg and radio host Roman Kemp are among the 20 starry names arriving at the tent this month
Kate Garraway, Roman Kemp, Amelia Dimoldenberg, and Maxine Peake are among the stars taking part in Celebrity Great British Bake Off when the new series kicks off tonight.
Hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will welcome 20 famous faces into the tent for the Stand Up To Cancer special where the star-studded lineup will have their baking skills judged by Paul Hollywood and Caroline Waldegrave, who is stepping in to replace Prue Leith.
The celebrity lineup includes property presenter Sarah Beeny, Self Esteem singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor and comedian Adam Buxton.
TV presenter siblings Scarlette and Stuart Douglas will also be joining the group, alongside model Ellie Goldstein and Loose Women panellist Gloria Hunniford.
Celebrity couple Chris and Rosie Ramsey, known for their podcast and theatre tour Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed, will also go head-to-head in the new series.
More names joining presenter Garraway and Chicken Shop date host Dimoldenberg include Ghosts actor Jim Howick, Black Ops star Gbemisola Ikumelo and comedian Jamali Maddix
. Other names include actor Meera Syal, Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan, stand-up comedian Phil Wang, and Alma’s Not Normal actor Sophie Willan.
Leith, 85, had been a part of the much-loved baking programme since its move from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017, replacing the expert role formerly held by Mary Berry.
Her replacement, Waldegrave, is a close friend and co-owner of Leiths School of Food and Wine.
Leith made the decision to take a hiatus from the celebrity edition of the show after she found it difficult to keep up her busy schedule.
However, she was adamant that she was not quitting the show. She told This Morning last year: “These things are filmed back-to-back all the way through summer from April to August so you don't get any time off,” she said. “I'm getting quite old and there's places I want to see. So I'm not doing this year's.”
She shut down rumours she was quitting, saying: “It's absolutely not true at all! What I'm not doing this year is the celebrity one.”
She later told MailOnline about the decision: “I absolutely love working on Bake Off and am looking forward to filming the next series and meeting our new bakers.”
“I am only stepping back from the celebrity series, which is just a question of the filming commitment involved as we make these shows back to back.”
