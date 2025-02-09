Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bear Grylls has explained why he attended Russell Brand‘s baptism after a documentary exposed allegations of sexual assault against the comedian.

In May 2024, Brand revealed that he had been baptised in the River Thames, during a ceremony held in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, so he could “leave the past behind”.

The baptism occurred months after a Dispatches and Sunday Times investigation highlighted accusations by four women of rape, sexual assault and abuse at the height of Brand’s fame between 2006 and 2013. Brand denies all allegations.

A photo showed Grylls embracing the comedian, who wrote: “Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit.”

Grylls addressed the baptism in a new interview while promoting Netflix show Celebrity Bear Hunt, explaining that he struck up a friendship with Brand when he appeared on Running Wild – and that his faith helped him support the comedian.

“I try and live in a way that I never judge and I always try and love – and that principle doesn’t just apply to perfect people with perfect lives,” Grylls said.

“He was a Running Wild guest; I’m friends with many of our Running Wild guests. And I always try to think of that phrase, “WWJD” – what would Jesus do? That’s been a guiding principle for me.”

Grylls continued: “I don’t feel particularly ‘churched’ in a formal sort of religion, but I have a strong Christian faith that’s been part of my life for many years.

“I say my prayers in the morning, say sorry, say thank you, say help. I’ve seen a lot of life. I’ve seen a lot of loss. I’ve seen a lot of difficult moments. And my faith has been a quiet strength and backbone through that.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The devout christian previously described being at Brand’s baptism as a “privilege” after the comedian’s “tough time”.

Bear Grylls and a third man hug Russell Brand after he's baptised in River Thames ( Instagram )

“Faith and spiritual moments in our lives are really personal,” he told The Daily Mail. “But it is a privilege to stand beside anyone when they express a humble need for forgiveness and strength from above.”

“Friendships when we go through tough times are worth so much,” he added.

In a previous Instagram video, Brand told his followers he felt “incredibly blessed” after his baptism in the River Thames. “I got baptised and it was an incredible, profound experience,” he said. “I’m so grateful to be surrendered in Christ.”