Celebrity Big Brother will make a return to UK television next month, as E4 will broadcast the Australian version of the reality competition.

The UK run of Celebrity Big Brother concluded in 2018 after 17 years and 22 seasons. Though it originated on Channel 4 in 2001, the programme, including its civilian original Big Brother, moved over to Channel 5 in 2010.

Now, after its absence from screens for nearly four years, the show will air on British television once again, with former Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner and Thomas Markle Jr, the estranged half-brother of the Duchess of Sussex, as part of the cast.

The series, titled Big Brother VIP in Australia, originally aired in the country in late 2021, but this is the first time that it’ll be made available to watch for UK audiences.

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Jessika Power is also featured as a contestant, ahead of her appearance on the current series of UK reality dating show Celebs Go Dating.

Over 11 episodes, the series will show 12 celebrities living together in Big Brother’s very first “luxury hotel”.

However, E4 representatives have teased that the experience might not be so relaxing, as there’ll be surprises in store: “Of course, there’ll be a Big Brother twist waiting for them, as well as the chance to win a $100,000 [£53,116] prize for charity.”

Other celebrities taking part in the competition include author and former Trump political aide Omarosa Manigault Newman and Australian Survivor’s Luke Toki.

Models Ellie Gonsalves, Josh Carroll and Imogen Anthony also compete, as well as former Australian Football League player Dayne Beams, actor Bernard Curry, Big Brother Australia contestant Daniel Hayes and former National Rugby League player Matt Cooper.