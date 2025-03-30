Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A high-profile Oscar-nominated star is said to have turned down £1m to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

The celebrity version of the reality show is returning one year after the series was revamped by ITV – and a potential star signing has rejected an offer to appear one week before its launch,

According to reports, Goldie Hawn was in advanced talks to be on the new series but has now declined the offer as the timing was now quite right.

Hawn could have joined rumoured contestants including Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, Olympics athlete Daley Thompson and singer Chesney Hawkes.

“Goldie would have been a massive coup for Celebrity Big Brother,” a source told The Sun, adding: “She is a Hollywood legend so would have had plenty of tales to spill on the rich and famous.

“Bosses were hoping to replicate the success of Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, who were a hit on last year’s series thanks to their lack of filter and celebrity gossip.” She is said to have been “flattered” by the offer.

Hawn, who was Oscar nominated in 1970 and 1981 for her supporting roles in Cactus Flower and Private Benjamin, is the mother of Kate Hudson and wife of Kurt Russell. Her other credits include the comedies Overboard, The First Wives Club and Death Becomes Her.

open image in gallery Goldie Hawn has ‘turned down’ huge ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ offer ( Getty Images )

She recently made headlines after presenting an award at the 2025 Oscars alongside Andrew Garfield, in which she seemed to suggest she has cataracts.

Midway through their appearance on stage, Hawn, who was delivering her pre-written dialogue, stopped and claimed she was unable to see what was on the screen. She then asked Garfield to step in to help her.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Garfield was praised for his assistance, with the moment branded “beautiful” by viewers.

It’s believed Hawn was joking about having cataracts, which cause blurry vision among those people who have them, as she was able to read parts of the autocue at the start and end of her on-stage appearance.

But the moment followed an interaction that saw Garfield thank Hawn for bringing happiness to his mother, who died in 2019.

open image in gallery Goldie Hawn presented an award at the 2025 Oscars ( Getty Images )

“Goldie, can I tell you something really quickly?” he asked, adding: “There is a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy and comfort – and tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn.”

Celebrity Big Brother begins on 7 April. The Independent has contacted Hawn and ITV for comment.