The stars of Celebrity Gogglebox were in uproar after witnessing a “car crash of a first date”.

In an episode that aired Friday 25 June, Laura Whitmore and her husband, Love Islandnarrator Iain Stirling, were among the viewers outraged by the shoddy behaviour.

On First Dates, mum of two Becky hoped to find love with Lee, 36.

However, things went from bad to worse after she nearly spilled her drink on him. Lee then asked the waiter to keep him posted on the football scores during dinner.

“You’re not meant to do that,” Stirling observed.

“Definitely not on your first date,” Love Island host Whitmore agreed.

“Don’t put someone through a s***y first date with you,” Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell exclaimed.

After sneaking outside for a cigarette (and to check the match scores), Lee was heard ranking Becky as “a six-and-a-half” (out of 10).

“She’s actually out of his league,” Years & Years singer/It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander observed.

Further outrage was caused when Lee checked that Becky was happy to split the bill.

Gogglebox fans were inclined to agree with them, with one suggesting Becky had “dodged a bullet”.

“Text book lesson of what not to go for,” they wrote.

“Guy asking the waiter for the football scores in front of his first date. Absolutely no no,” another tweeted.

Gogglebox returns tonight at 10pm on Channel 4.