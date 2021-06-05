Celebrity Gogglebox viewers are praising Tom Jones following his “surprise” appearance on the show.

The 80-year-old singer participated on the Channel 4 entertainment show alongside singer Anne-Marie, his co-judge on The Voice, and some viewers had no idea he’d been announced as part of the line-up.

Jones delighted fans with his funny musings and infectious laugh, with many expressing how impressed they were by the singer on Twitter.

The Welsh musician’s appearance on the celebrity edition of the popular series has since been branded “brilliant”, “amazing” and “surprisingly good value”.

One moment saw Jones reveal that he didn’t know what an iPhone was, telling Anne-Marie that he used an outdated flip-phone.

“Tom Jones is an awesome edition to the Gogglebox gang,” one viewer wrote.”

Another added: “Having Tom Jones on #CelebrityGogglebox is a touch of genius.”

Jones was such a hit that some are even campaigning to have him on “every week”.

Tom Jones is being praised for his ‘brilliant’ Celebrity Gogglebox appearance (All 4)

Jones and Anne-Marie’s Celebrity Gogglebox episode is available to stream on All 4.

Other stars to appear on the episode included Lorraine Kelly, Clare Balding, Shaun Ryder, Maureen Lipman and Micah Richards.