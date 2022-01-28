Fans are excited to see Celebrity Hunted back on screens.

The Hunted spin-off series, which is part of Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign, has returned with a fourth season after a two-year hiatus.

Celebrity Hunted sees a group of stars go off-the-grid for 14 days, attempting to evade capture by a team of professional hunters looking for them.

Season four will see a new line-up of celebrities take on the challenge.

See the full list of participating stars below:

The Vivienne (Drag Race UK winner)

Reality star Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle and The Circle USA)

Chizzy Akudolo (Holby City and EastEnders)

Lisa Maffia (former member of So Solid hip-hop group)

Ollie Locke and husband Gareth Locke (Made in Chelsea)

Olympic silver medallist Iwan Thomas and Paralympic champion Richard Whitehead

Season four will feature six-hour long episodes in total, with new instalments airing weekly.

Celebrity Hunted begins on Sunday (30 January) at 9.00pm on Channel 4.

Rugby union player Gavin Henson as well as celebrity chefs Jean-Christophe Novelli and Aldo Zilli crowned the winners were crowned the winners of season three in 2019.