Celebrity Juice cancelled: Keith Lemon’s show axed by ITV

Game show has aired on ITV2 since 2008

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 29 June 2022 11:35
Celebrity Juice, the Keith Lemon-fronted game show, will come to an end later this year, ITV has announced.

The programme, which is in its 26th season, regularly welcomes a new host of famous figures to take part in various challenges, often ranging from silly to crude.

Team captains Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack have also been a part of the show since season 24.

When the show launched in 2008, Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton served as team captains.

In a statement, Lemon (portrayed by comedian Leigh Francis), reflected on the show’s 14-year journey and his hopes for the future.

“I remember doing the first episode thinking, ‘Wow, that was fun!’ In the [voiceover] in opening titles, I said it was the best telly show on telly.

“Whatever you thought of it, it was definitely the best fun making it. An amazing team, and amazing guests, but all good things must come to an end.”

Keith Lemon with an NTA after winning for ‘Celebrity Juice' in 2015

(Getty Images)

He continued: “I’ll miss it, and everyone so much, but on to the next chapter and I look forward to going out in style on the specials! All t’ best and good luck with ya business!”

The programme will conclude later this year with two farewell specials set to commemorate all of the show’s most memorable moments.

