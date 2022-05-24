Challenge Anneka reboot heads to Channel 5 after 15-year hiatus: ‘Dig out your lycra’
Anneka Rice announced the news alongside ‘Dave the Sound Man’ in a video
Anneka Rice is set to reboot the hit Nineties reality series Challenge Anneka after a 15-year hiatus.
The TV personality announced news of the four-part reboot on Monday (23 May) in a video shared to Twitter.
“Dig out your lycra from the 1990s… there will be more instructions soon,” said Rice from bed, dressed in the signature blue and pink Eighties fitness ensemble that she previously wore on the show
Rice captioned the post: “OMG.”
Channel 5 have confirmed that the relaunched show will focus on “everyday heroes and deserving communities at a time when they’ve never needed help more”.
Challenge Anneka originally aired on BBC One for six years from 1989 to 1995. It was revived by ITV for two special episodes in 2006 and 2007.
The show featured Rice racing around the nation completing altruistic challenges in a limited time period by persuading people and companies to help.
Channel 5 have confirmed that the reboot will stay faithful to the spirit of the original series, and that Dave the Sound Man will appear once again.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Rice said: “There will always be a room for challenge on television, because it’s about kindness, it’s about community, it’s about the power of the collective. As humans we are totally hardwired to be altruistic.”
Challenge Anneka will air on Channel 5 later this year.
