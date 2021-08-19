‘Absolutely howling’: Changing Rooms has fans in hysterics over bizarre wall of hair

Changing Rooms returned to Channel 4 last night (18 August) and viewers were pleased to see that the reboot is no less mad and gaudy than the original.

The revival’s debut saw host Anna Richardson and designers Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead head to Swansea, where they gave homeowner Lisa a section of wall that had long blonde hair hanging from it.

“It’s not that I don’t like it,” said a stunned Lisa. “I just would never think of putting hair on a… thing.”

Viewers were delighted with the hair wall. “And the winner for ‘which bits gonna be on #Gogglebox’ goes to... the wall of hair,” tweeted one person.

“Somebody killed Cousin Itt and mounted it on the wall,” added another, referencing the Addams Family character who’s made of hair.

A third wrote: “Watching the new Changing Rooms and they’re making a hair wall. This is incredible. Awful. The worst thing ever. I love it.”

The new series of Changing Rooms will run for six episodes.

Each instalments sees two sets of homeowners from the same area race against time to renovate a room in each other’s houses with the help of Bowen or Cluroe and Whitehead.

Changing Rooms airs on Wednesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.