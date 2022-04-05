Channel 4 viewers have stepped in to defend the broadcaster amid criticism of “low-brow” programming such as Naked Attraction.

The popular reality series, in which participants are introduced to potential romantic partners by being shown their completely nude bodies, is one of several shows that have been criticised on social media following the news that the government is pushing ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4.

Announced earlier today (5 April), the plan to privatise the channel has faced condemnation from MPs across the political spectrum, as well as leading media figures.

However, the news has also prompted criticism of some of the channel’s output, with Naked Attraction being put forward by numerous Twitter users as an example of inferior programming.

“If we lose Channel 4 we run the risk of shows like Naked Attraction and Made in Chelsea being replaced by lowest common denominator, commercial pap,” Twitter user Alex Dale sarcastically wrote.

“Channel 4 makes Naked Attraction. Who the feck would want to buy it?” asked someone else.

However, other people jumped in to defend the diversity of Channel 4’s output.

“One thing that has annoyed me about this Channel 4 horrorshow, is people who should know better going ‘but Channel 4 made Hollyoaks/The Circle/Naked Attraction’ (implying they’re crap and shouldn’t exist),” argued one person, “as if that’s justification enough for it to be privatised.”

“Channel 4’s remit say they should make programmes that ‘appeal to the tastes and interests of a culturally diverse society’. They’re going to make stuff you HATE. Just like every other bloody channel!”

‘This is England ‘90’ is one of the many acclaimed series Channel 4 has aired (Channel 4)

“It’s amazing how many conservatives and ‘free thinkers’ on this site have Naked Attraction as their first (and apparently only) thought when anyone mentions Channel 4,” wrote blogger @_ObiMoo.

Someone else wrote: “Just to name a few films/shows to have come out of Channel 4: Black Mirror, Trainspotting, The Full Monty, This is England, Shallow Grave, Countdown, Father Ted, Peep Show, The IT Crowd, Black Books, Skins, Top Boy, It’s a Sin, Brass Eye, Phoenix Nights, The Inbetweeners, [and] Shameless.”