Channel 5 viewers blast ‘confusing’ name rebrand

The major UK television network Channel 5 has rebranded – again – simply as “5”.

This will mark the third rebrand since the channel’s launch in 1997, beginning as Channel 5, then changing to Five, then returning to Channel 5.

The channel is now stripping back its title simply to the numerical form across linear TV and its streaming service (previously known as My5) in an attempt to unify the two platforms.

The new logo, which sees a yellow number five on a blue background, will be used by the channel from Wednesday (12th March).

The decision to change its name was initially announced in August last year, with Channel 5 boss Ben Frow saying: “We know from the success that so many of our Channel 5 shows have had on Netflix that there’s a huge appetite for our content in the streaming world.”

Frow continued: “As we relaunch as 5, our streaming service will be a much bigger and broader offer than My5 with a significantly expanded range of content including new series and box sets in reality, drama, factual and kids from across the Paramount family.”

However, viewers have been left perplexed by yet another name change to a linear TV channel, following the rebrand of Dave to U&Dave in July 2024.

TV writer Scott Bryan posted on X/Twitter: “Is everyone OK?” before pointing out how ITV has gone between the titles ITV and ITV1, and that UK Gold has gone from UKTV GOLD, to G.O.L.D, back to Gold and to U&GOLD since it was launched in 1992.

“I genuinely endeavour to understand what possible difference this could make to anything?” said one person on X/Twitter.

One person joked: “Disappointed they never tried Chnnl5 really missed an opportunity there!”

“Let's face it, we'll still call it Channel 5,” added another person. “A bit like still calling this platform Twitter, or "X (formally Twitter)" because single alphanumeric names just don't make sense!”

A third viewer bemoaned: “All their streaming thing is now 5. Which is s*** and confusing to explain to others.”

Another person remarked that Channel 4 has also gone several rebrands in recent years, since it has repeatedly switched the name of its on-demand service from 4oD to All4 to simply Channel 4.

​​”Channel 4 now meaning both the channel and the website which everyone still just calls All4 or 4OD deserves a place on the list,” they said.

Channel 5 – or should we say 5 – airs shows including Eggheads, All Creatures Great and Small, The Au Pair, Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun and it is the UK home for the Australian soap Home and Away.

The channel has had some of its shows picked up by Netflix, including 24 Hours in Lidl, 24 Hours in Tesco and Rich House, Poor House.

Neighbours was previously aired on Channel 5 until it was cancelled in 2022 and revived by Amazon.