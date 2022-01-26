Peter Robbins, the actor who voiced the beloved Charlie Brown character in the Peanuts cartoons from the 1960s, has died aged 65.

Robbins died last week, his family said, as they confirmed his death on Tuesday (25 January).

They said that the actor – who had bipolar disorder – had died by suicide.

In 2015, Robbins served an almost five-year prison term after he was convicted for making criminal threats against a number of people, including San Diego County Sheriff William Gore.

But the former child star was upbeat on his return and recommended that people with bipolar disorder take it “seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month like it did to me”.

“I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience,” he said on release.

He had also told media outlets that before his jail term he “went on a manic phase” and bought a motor home, a mobile home, two German sports cars and a pitbull named Snoopy.

Robbins began his career as a child in 1963 and gained national fame by voicing Charlie Brown. He went on to get a tattoo of the character, who he considered his childhood hero, and of Snoopy.

He went on to appear in an episode of sitcom F Troop in 1966 entitled "The Sergeant And The Kid" and as the mysterious “Dr T” on Get Smart.

The Robbins family has asked his fans for privacy. They said they will hold a memorial service sometime in the future, without revealing the date.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.