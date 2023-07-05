Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlie Cox reportedly had one of his special requests to join Daredevil: Born Again denied multiple times.

The British actor is reprising his role as Marvel attorney Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) in a forthcoming series that will arrive on Disney Plus in 2024.

Cox apparently had one request for signing up to the reboot that has since been denied.

The actor requested that Marvel Studios employ his former stunt double, Chris Brewster, to work on the programme alongside him.

Brewster starred as Cox’s stunt actor in the Netflix original series Daredevil, which was based on the comics created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett. The show came to an end after three seasons in 2018.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Ikuzo Unscripted podcast, Brewster divulged that Cox had put in the request to bring him back but that it was sadly rejected multiple times.

He also claimed that “nobody” who had previously worked on all three seasons of the original Netflix Daredevil series were not asked to return.

“But ultimately, Born Again, I had no doubt that they were going to reach out to me. Charlie [Cox] specifically requests me on everything, and he always goes out of his way, and fights for me to be there,” said Brewster.

(Marvel)

“And he asked them over and over to bring me in, and I never even got a phone call. Ironically, nobody that worked on seasons one, two or three went back.”

The Independent has contacted Marvel for comment.

In addition to serving as Cox’s stunt double, Brewster had also been the fight choreographer for Netflix’s Daredevil.

He has previously worked on other Marvel titles, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Loki (2021), and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

Last year, it was announced that Marvel would be releasing a Daredevil reboot on Disney Plus next year.

Co-producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord will write the spin-off series, titled Daredevil: Born Again.

(Netflix/YouTube)

The series has been greenlit for an 18-episode debut season.

In an interview last year, Cox gave fans a hint as to what to expect from the reboot, teasing that the series will be “dark” but “probably won’t be as gory” given its new home on Disney Plus.

Cox said that his role as Murdock/Daredevil “works better when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience”.

“My instinct is that on Disney Plus, it will be dark, but it probably won’t be as gory,” he added.

Responding to fans who hope the new series will be a continuation of its predecessor, Cox said: “We’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works.”

The actor said that there will likely be an “element” to the show that will stay true to the “old-school procedural show”.

He added, however, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will operate on a “case-of-the-week” basis “but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like”.

Cox is spending the majority of this year working on the project. Filming began in February and is due to finish in December.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in 2024.