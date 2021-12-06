Marvel’s president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Charlie Cox will return to play the role of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil in future films.

During the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Feige said: “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil.”

He told CinemaBlend: “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Netflix’s Daredevil series starring Cox ran for three seasons beginning in 2015 before it was cancelled in November 2018.

Marvel Studios had been unable to feature the superhero in any of their movies or TV shows until recently, as a two-year hold was placed on the show following its ending.

Recently, fans speculated that the unidentified man slamming the paperwork down in front of Peter in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is Daredevil, who is also a lawyer.

The timing of Cox’s appearance in the MCU would also make sense given that Netflix’s movie and TV rights to the Daredevil franchise expired last year.

Marvel Studios and Sony, who owns Spider-Man, can now legally step in to potentially produce further shows and films based on the superhero.