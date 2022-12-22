Charlie Cox responds to James Bond rumours ahead of Netflix spy drama

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlie Cox has shut down any speculation about him donning 007’s famous tuxedo.

The Daredevil star plays MI6 operative Adam Lawrence in Netflix’s upcoming spy drama, Treason.

The role, combined with Cox’s age (40) and appearance, has many people throwing the actor’s name into contention for Daniel Craig’s replacement as James Bond.

But Cox doesn’t seem keen. “I’m not right for it,” he told Metro in a recent interview. “And also, now I think, if anything, Treason rules me out even more because I’ve kind of done it – it’s almost too close to home.

“I don’t think so. I’m vaguely aware that there’s lots of conversation around it, and every time I’m aware of someone who’s in conversation, I genuinely think, ‘Yeah, they’d be much better than I would,’” he said.

Cox added that while it would be a “huge honour” to play Bond, he sort of gets to scratch the itch as his popular Marvel superhero Daredevil, who is returning to Disney+ in 2024.

Charlie Cox (left) and Daniel Craig as James Bond (Getty Images/MGM)

“I get to be in a suit and run around and have the day-to-day interesting life as a lawyer and someone who’s trying to do good and I do get a lot of pseudo-spy stuff,” he said. “I’ve got my own secrets that I can’t tell anyone, and I get to jump off buildings in spandex and stuff. So I’m pretty happy with that.”

He added that he hopes the Bond producers will do something different rather than go with another “middle aged white male”.

It was announced earlier this year that Cox would be reprising his role as Marvel’s attorney Matt Murdock by day, turned vigilante Daredevil by night in Daredevil: Born Again, a spinoff series from writers and co-producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

Speaking with NME about the reboot, Cox suggested that the new series “probably won’t be as gory” as its original iteration on Netflix, which ran for three seasons, ending in 2018.

Treason is out on Netflix on 26 December.