Another bombshell has landed in the Love Island villa, with the arrival of Charlie Radnedge.

Viewers were treated to not one but two bombshells during Wednesday night’s (22 June) episode of the hit ITV 2 reality show.

First off, there was Antigoni Buxton who had the chance to take three boys of her choosing out on a picnic date. She chose Jay, Dami, and Davide.

Shortly after, Charlie entered the villa as a second surprise addition to the cast.

The 28-year-old from London works in real estate development.

Speaking about why he chose to go on the series, he said: “I date quite a lot in London and I’ve been single for three years so I’m not having that much success in that department, so why not try something new?”

Charlie went on to say that he thinks he has a “different personality” to the rest of the male islanders, adding that he is “quite forward and straight talking” while also “relaxed”.

He also said that he is “slightly more mature than some other people in the villa”.

Charlie said that he has his eye on Paige, who is with Jacques, and Tasha, who is with Andrew.

He is also interested in getting to know Ekin-Su, who is currently coupled up with Jay. Although their relationship appears to be on the rocks with Jay expressing an interest in Paige.

As he entered the villa during Wednesday’s episode (22 June), Charlie told viewers that people think he is posh probably “because of my accent”. He said that he reguarly takes girls on dates on King’s Road in Chelsea.

After entering the villa, the girls wasted no time in getting to know Charlie while the boys watched from the terrace above.

Love Island airs every night except Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm. Episodes are then available to watch the following day on ITV Hub and BritBox.