Charlotte Crosby ‘nearly arrested’ after sex toy found in luggage at Dubai airport
A friend of the reality star made the claims in an Instagram Story
Charlotte Crosby was allegedly “nearly arrested” at the Dubai airport after a sex toy was found in her luggage.
The former Geordie Shore star was travelling to the United Arab Emirates for the Grand Prix with her friend Adam Frisby, the CEO of women’s brand InTheStyle.
Frisby, who was documenting their trip on Instagram, claimed that Crosby came close to being “arrested” by airport security.
He shared a photo of the pair in a taxi on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “Finally here [in Dubai] after a stressful experience… Charlotte and I got pulled at the airport because she had a sex toy in her luggage.”
Frisby claimed that the 31-year-old “nearly got arrested” and that they had to “plead with airport security” to let them go.
He added: “I mean, you couldn’t make it up. Absolute belter of a start.”
It is illegal to bring a sex toy into the UAE, as well as have one delivered there.
Crosby has since been active on social media but is yet to address the alleged incident. The Independent has contacted a representative of the reality star for comment.
