The Chase star Paul Sinha has condemned a racist backlash on social media following the latest episode of the hit ITV quiz series.

On Tuesday night (26 April), Sinha, known on the show as “The Sinnerman”, faced off against a handful of competitors – Michelle from London, Salim from Manchester, Karen from Swansea, and Riaz from Solihull – none of whom were white.

The episode was met with a number of racist comments on social media, prompting Sinha to speak out in response.

“I know it’s only a sad, inadequate minority,” he wrote on Twitter.

“But those Chase ‘fans’ who had trouble with the ethnic make up of today’s show – The Chase was never, ever for you.”

Fellow chaser Anne Hegerty, known on the series as “The Governess”, tweeted in agreement, writing: “Depressing, isn’t it?”

Sinha, who is also known for his work as a stand-up comedian, received a wave of support from followers after his statement.

“It’s pretty sad,” wrote one person. “It’s the year 2022 and for some out there it’ll never be any later than the 1940s.”

“Until I read this tweet I hadn’t even noticed or thought about the ethnic make up of the show,” wrote another. “That’s incredibly sad that people would react like that and make such remarks!”

