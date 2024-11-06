Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Emmy Award-winning US news anchor Chauncy Glover has died, aged 39.

News of the presenter’s death was announced on Tuesday (5 November), but no specific details are known.

The family of the host, who was praised for his Covid coverage at Los Angeles channel’s KCBS and KCAL, said in a statement: “We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy.

“He was more than a son and brother – he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community. Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams.

“His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him.”

After eight years working at ABC affiliate KTRK in Houston, Glover, who won a total of three Emmys during his career, joined KCAL News in October 2023, where he co-hosted segments alongside Suzie Suh and Pat Harvey, a news veteran who this week celebrated her 35th work anniversary with the station.

He studied broadcast journalism, music and theatre at Troy University in Alabama, and started his career at WTVM in Columbus, Georgia, before working as a special projects and general assignment reporter at CBS 47 and Fox 30 in Jacksonville, Florida.

He pioneered a successful mentorship programme in 2014, named The Chauncy Glover Project, which provided assistance with college preparation for underprivileged teenage boys in Detroit.

Glover’s profile page at KCAL says he “was bitten by the news bug at the age of 5 when his dad built him his very own mini ‘anchor desk’ for his newscasts that he would perform for his family every Sunday after church”.

open image in gallery News anchor Chauncy Glover has died, aged 39 ( Instagram )

Speaking in an introductory video after joining KCAL that was shared on Instagram, Glover said: “I've always been interested in reading and writing and telling stories and keeping people informed, so I knew this was something early on. It's a passion. At one point I was like: ‘I get paid to do this? This is pretty cool.'"