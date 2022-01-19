Cheer coach Monica Aldama addresses Jerry Harris season 2 episode

Cheer star Monica Aldama has opened up about an episode in the new series that focuses on accused child abuser, Jerry Harris.

Harris, who was an integral part of the Netflix reality show’s first season, was arrested and charged with the production of child pornography in 2020.

He was later also charged with sexually exploiting children, attempting to receive child pornography, travelling with the attempt to engage in sexual conduct with a minor and a further count of enticement. He denies all charges.

Episode five of the second season of Cheer discusses the accusations against Harris, with the show featuring interviews with two of his alleged victims, as well as family members and lawyers.

Talking to The Guardian about the episode on Harris and the wider theme of safeguarding in cheerleading, Aldama said: “I know that episode was hard to watch, but it was important for people to feel like they can come forward.”

She added: “The more education we can have, the better the whole system will be. Not only for the coaches, but also for the children on what’s appropriate.”

Aldama also addressed claims that she was not sufficiently critical of Harris. “When you’re in a really low place already, it’s difficult when you keep getting hit,” she said. “People will see one small piece of an interview I did a long time ago, at the lowest point of my career, and judge me.”

“They assume I didn’t speak up on anything else and that’s just not true. I have to keep in my head that people don’t know me. I know where my heart is.”

(Getty Images for Spotify)

In the episode, Aldama talks about finding out about the accusations, saying: “We had a team meeting that night and it really felt like a funeral. I’ve never seen the kids cry so hard.”

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.