Cheer: Netflix series to address star’s child pornography allegations in second season
Director said the docuseries will tackle ‘extremely difficult moments’
The second season of the hit Netflix docuseries Cheer will address the criminal allegations made against first-season star Jerry Harris.
Harris was arrested in September 2020 and charged with producing child pornography. He has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty, with a criminal trial still forthcoming.
If found guilty, he faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
Cheer, originally released on Netflix in 2020, followed the lives of a nationally ranked cheerleading team from Corsicana, Texas.
A trailer for the second season has now been released, giving fans a look at some of the focuses of Cheer’s next instalment. As the trailer shows, the series will directly tackle the fallout from Harris’s arrest.
“I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly,” said director and executive producer Greg Whiteley in a statement. “I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honouring what is true, and you’re not running from it.
“This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship.”
He continued: “The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of Covid-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro’s former team members. It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives.”
Cheer returns to Netflix on 12 January.
