Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chelsea Clinton says she didn’t think SNL making fun of her as a child was ‘funny or OK’

‘Wow, a group of adults sat in a room, all decided this was a good idea, nobody thought maybe we shouldn’t make fun of children,’ she said

Inga Parkel
Friday 09 September 2022 16:18
Comments
Chelsea Clinton makes cameo in final Derry Girls episode

Chelsea Clinton has reflected on the challenges of growing up in the spotlight as the child of a sitting president.

The now 42-year-old daughter – and only child – of former US President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton was 12 when she moved into The White House after her father was elected in 1993.

In the premiere of the eight-episode Apple TV+ series Gusty, which Clinton hosts alongside her mother, she is asked if she would ever consider doing stand-up comedy.

“I had a different experience with comedy in some ways than a lot of people, because I was made fun of so much as a child, by people who were professional comics,” she responds.

Clinton explained that comments made by conservative pundits like Rush Limbaugh were easier to brush off because they were typically aimed at her parents rather than her.

Recommended

“But when SNL made fun of me, I was like, ‘Wow, a group of adults sat in a room, all decided this was a good idea, nobody thought maybe we shouldn’t make fun of children’,” she added.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I just don’t think that’s funny or OK, so I just don’t think comedy’s funny or OK’.”

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

During a 1992 episode of Saturday Night Live, a “Wayne’s World” sketch saw Mike Myers and Dana Carvey list the top 10 things they love about the president. One of the selections was Clinton, prompting them to make remarks about the then 13-year-old’s appearance.

After it aired, Myers issued an apology letter to the Clintons, and the joke was edited out of subsequent reruns of the sketch.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

In 1993, the president told People in an interview that “you gotta be pretty insensitive” to joke about a child.

Recommended

“We really work hard on making sure that Chelsea doesn’t let other people define her sense of self-worth,” he said.

Gutsy is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in