Chelsie Whibley death: CBBC star dies after suffering cystic fibrosis, aged 29
Former ‘Dani’s House’ actor was told she wouldn’t live past 16
CBBC star Chelsie Whibley has died, aged 29.
The actor, who appeared in shows Dani’s House and Sadie J had cystic fibrosis. Her husband Glyn announced the news in a statement, saying Whibley died on Saturday (2 April).
“This morning Chelsie took a rapid turn for the worse and became unresponsive,” he wrote. “She was rushed to Southampton General Hospital.
“It is with deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that our dearest beautiful Chelsie sadly passed away this afternoon at 2.45pm.”
Glyn continued: “It was very quick and she was not in any pain. I know you will all want to send your condolences but we ask to please limit it to comments below in this very distressing time.”
He hailed Whibley as an “inspiration”, adding: “we will love you always.”
Cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system.
In 2020, Whibley spoke out about wanting to have lockdown restrictions eased so she could see her family.
“It feels like even more time is being taken away from me,” she told The Sun. “It’s just heartbreaking beyond words.”
“I know that seeing my friends and family is too dangerous and it could be enough to tip my body over the edge. But on the other hand, I don’t know how much time I have and it breaks me knowing I can’t see them.”
As well as appearing on CBBC shows, Whibley also performed in panto alongside Jason Flemying and House of Cards actor Kate Mara.
Whibley was told by doctors she would not survive past the age of 16, but defied the prognosis by 13 years.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies