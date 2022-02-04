All of Us Are Dead: Netflix users jealous over message from Cheong-San actor Yoon Chan-Young
‘This’ll be the death of me!’ actor Francine Diaz responded
All of Us Are Dead viewers have been left feeling very jealous by a message sent by lead star Yoon Chang-Young.
Yoon stars in the Korean Netflix hit as Cheong-San, one of the characters caught in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. In the series, he is in love with his next door neighbour, On-jo (Park Ji-hoo).
The 20-year-old actor has won a legion of fans as the character; he is currently the source of many positive messages about the show on Twitter.
He’s now made waves among the fandom after sliding into the private messages of Francine Diaz, the Filipina star of shows including Kadenang Ginto and Huwag Kang Mangamba.
She shared a post on Instagram that showed Chan-Young sending her a wave.
The translation of her response, which she shared with her followers, reads: “This’ll be the death of me! Cheong-San!!! I love you!!!”
Diaz, a huge star in the Philippines, later shared a selfie that Yoon had previously taken. She accompanied the post with a heart emoji.
The encounter led to a flurry of jealous reactions on social media.
“I guess #AllOfUsAreDead because of jealousy,” a fan account dedicated to Diaz quipped. Another fan added: “Ugh! Girl living our dreams right now.”
One other viewer claimed they have “never been more jealous” after seeing the social media encounter.
The series has become the latest sleeper hit for Netflix, and is currently the number one show on the streaming service.
