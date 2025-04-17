Chicago Fire fans left furious after ‘horrible’ cast shake-up
Two stars are set to be written out of the show – with more in danger
Chicago Fire viewers are not happy about the departure of two main characters, calling the news “horrible”.
The popular NBC show, which was created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, has become increasingly known for abruptly writing out certain characters since it started in 2012.
NBC has struck again – should the series return this September for its 14th run, it will reportedly no longer feature Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett.
While Chicago Fire is yet to be officially renewed, it’s been claimed that Kyri and Lockett’s characters, Darren Ritter and Sam Carver, won’t be a part of new episodes should the procedural continue.
According to Deadline, the decision is designed to save costs at NBC – and could be the first of a number of cast departures.
“As actor deals are getting renegotiated and renewal talks between NBC and producing studio Universal Television on the five Wolf Entertainment series for the network continue, there could be more exits across all five shows,” the outlet states. The Independent has contacted NBC for comment.
Kyri first appeared on the series in season seven, with Lockett joining in season 11. News of their reported exits from the show have been met with widespread frustration among the fandom.
“THIS SUCKS. I hate that these number one shows can’t meet rising costs and peoples jobs suffer as a result,” one viewer wrote, with another saying “the show should just end with all the good characters leaving”.
An additional fan called it “horrible news” and chimed in on X/Tiwtter: “WHAT!!?! I can’t believe this!!”. Another stated: “OK so I don’t have a fave anymore, which means I don’t need to watch.”
Others highlighted the fact that Carver’s departure would mean the character of Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) will lose a love interest.
“I don’t understand Chicago Fire writing out Carver after spending so much time setting up Violet/Carver. It doesn’t make sense to me,” one fan complained.
In 2015, Russian Doll actor Charlie Barnett was written out of the show and, in 2022, he described it as a “blessing in disguise”.
Barnett, who played Peter Mills, acknowledged that he was “really sad at the time”, but admitted that he reflects on the situation differently now.
“[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.”
He added: “It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You never really see that in life, in general. You never see the bad moments becoming the good. It wouldn’t be. It wouldn’t be what it was, I think, if you did recognise it for what it is in the moment. So I’m thankful.”
