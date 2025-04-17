Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chicago Fire viewers are not happy about the departure of two main characters, calling the news “horrible”.

The popular NBC show, which was created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, has become increasingly known for abruptly writing out certain characters since it started in 2012.

NBC has struck again – should the series return this September for its 14th run, it will reportedly no longer feature Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett.

While Chicago Fire is yet to be officially renewed, it’s been claimed that Kyri and Lockett’s characters, Darren Ritter and Sam Carver, won’t be a part of new episodes should the procedural continue.

According to Deadline, the decision is designed to save costs at NBC – and could be the first of a number of cast departures.

“As actor deals are getting renegotiated and renewal talks between NBC and producing studio Universal Television on the five Wolf Entertainment series for the network continue, there could be more exits across all five shows,” the outlet states. The Independent has contacted NBC for comment.

Kyri first appeared on the series in season seven, with Lockett joining in season 11. News of their reported exits from the show have been met with widespread frustration among the fandom.

“THIS SUCKS. I hate that these number one shows can’t meet rising costs and peoples jobs suffer as a result,” one viewer wrote, with another saying “the show should just end with all the good characters leaving”.

An additional fan called it “horrible news” and chimed in on X/Tiwtter: “WHAT!!?! I can’t believe this!!”. Another stated: “OK so I don’t have a fave anymore, which means I don’t need to watch.”

Others highlighted the fact that Carver’s departure would mean the character of Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) will lose a love interest.

open image in gallery ‘Chicago Fire’ stars Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett are reportedly leaving NBC series ( NBC )

“I don’t understand Chicago Fire writing out Carver after spending so much time setting up Violet/Carver. It doesn’t make sense to me,” one fan complained.

In 2015, Russian Doll actor Charlie Barnett was written out of the show and, in 2022, he described it as a “blessing in disguise”.

Barnett, who played Peter Mills, acknowledged that he was “really sad at the time”, but admitted that he reflects on the situation differently now.

“[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.”

He added: “It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You never really see that in life, in general. You never see the bad moments becoming the good. It wouldn’t be. It wouldn’t be what it was, I think, if you did recognise it for what it is in the moment. So I’m thankful.”