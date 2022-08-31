Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chicago PD star Tracy Spiridakos reacts as Jay Halstead actor announces departure after 10 seasons

‘I guess the word is out,’ she said

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 31 August 2022 10:14
Comments
(NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Chicago PD star Tracy Spiridakos has reacted to the news her co-star is leaving the series after 10 seasons.

it was announced on Tuesday (30 August) that Jesse Lee Soffer had called time on his role in the US show.

Soffer has played Detective Jay Halstead in the Chicago Fire spin-off since it began in 2014.

He thanked “the incredible fans for their unwavering support” while also expressing his “deepest gratitute” to producer Dick Wolf for his experience on the show.

In the wake of the news, Spiridakos, who plays Soffer’s on-screen wife, Detective Hailey Upton, wrote on Instagram: “I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best.”

Recommended

She continued: “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day.

“I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”

Tracy Spiridakos pays tribute to her departing ‘Chicago PD’ co-star

(Instagram )

Soffer’s final scenes as Halstead will air later this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in