Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chicago PD star Tracy Spiridakos has reacted to the news her co-star is leaving the series after 10 seasons.

it was announced on Tuesday (30 August) that Jesse Lee Soffer had called time on his role in the US show.

Soffer has played Detective Jay Halstead in the Chicago Fire spin-off since it began in 2014.

He thanked “the incredible fans for their unwavering support” while also expressing his “deepest gratitute” to producer Dick Wolf for his experience on the show.

In the wake of the news, Spiridakos, who plays Soffer’s on-screen wife, Detective Hailey Upton, wrote on Instagram: “I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best.”

She continued: “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day.

“I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”

Tracy Spiridakos pays tribute to her departing ‘Chicago PD’ co-star (Instagram )

Soffer’s final scenes as Halstead will air later this year.