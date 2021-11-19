Children In Need has brought together a host of children’s television’s most beloved puppets for a special performance during their night of fundraising.

Those involved included Mr Blobby, The Big Breakfast’s Zig and Zag, George, Zippy and Bungle from Rainbow, Basil Brush and many more. They gathered to cover Starship’s 1987 hit “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”.

You can see a clip of the moment here:

Earlier in the evening, Ed Sheeran kicked off this year’s Children In Need with a musical performance.

Sheeran performed “Overpass Graffiti” from his latest album =. He appeared with his trademark acoustic guitar and was backed by his band for the uplifting live performance.

Others scheduled to perform on the night after Sheeran include Tom Grennan and the cast of the UK tour of 9 to 5 The Musical.

This year’s Children in Need is being held in Salford at Media City – the first time in its 41 year history that it’s been held outside of London.

With the theme “together we can”, this year’s show will be hosted by Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc. Other hosts for the evening include Ade Adepitan MBE, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE.

The money raised through the show will help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

The full performance of Sheeran’s “Overpass Graffiti” can be viewed on the BBC iPlayer now.