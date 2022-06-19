The Chosen One: Production suspended on Netflix series after two actors die in car crash

‘We’re sad to confirm that two cast members have passed away after a tragic accident,’ Netflix said

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 19 June 2022 07:58
The Chosen One- Trailer

Two actors set to appear in a brand new Netflix show have been killed in a car accident.

The cast members were filming The Chosen One, an adaptation of the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, when the crash occurred on Thursday (16 June).

According to reports, the van they were in crashed near Mulegé, which is on the Baja California Sur.

The vehicle flipped in a desert area and killed the two actors, who the Baja California Department of Culture has named as Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.

The accident left two other actors and four crew members injured, but they are all stable. They were filming the show in the Santa Rosalia and were on their way to the airport.

Redrum, the independnet production company behind the show, has halted production, with Netflix confirming this is out of respect for the victims.

The streaming service added: “We’re sad to confirm that two cast members have passed away after a tragic accident in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport. Our thoughts are with them and their family at this time.”

‘The Chosen One’ is an adaptation of comic book series ‘American Jesus’

(Image Comics)

The Chosen One, which was announced in 2017, is not to be confused with the Portugese series of the same name that has two seasons currently available to stream on Netflix.

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA)said that it has “been in contact with Netflix and with the Mexican actors union ANDA about this incident and we are investigating the circumstances with local production.

“On set safety is always our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that our members and others are safe in their workplace.”

No release date has been announced for the new series.

