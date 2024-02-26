‘Once Upon a Time’ actor Chris Gauthier dies aged 48

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Gauthier, who played Smee on the Disney mashup drama Once Upon a Time, has died aged 48.

His representatives at TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent confirmed the news in a statement, writing: “We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48.”

“His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.” The cause of death given was an unspecified short illness.

Canadian actor Gauthier was best known for roles including Neville in Need for Speed: Carbon and Captain Hook’s loyal first mate William Smee in Once Upon a Time.

He also starred as Shack in Freddy Vs Jackson, Ronald Reznick in Supernatural and Phil in A Series of Unfortunate Events. He also had starring roles in Legends of Tomorrow, Sanctuary and, most recently, Joe Pickett.

He also had a recurring role on the SyFy Channel series Eureka, as Café Diem owner Vincent.

Following Gauthier’s death, his former colleagues paid tribute on social media.

Colin O’Donoghue, who played Captain Killian ‘Hook’ Jones on the ABC TV show Once Upon a Time wrote on Instagram: “Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!”

Co-showrunner Adam Horowitz added via X/Twitter: “So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, sweet, and talented person. You will be missed.”

A fan added: “The kindness he showed the OUAT fandom was sweet and truly appreciated! I’m so very sorry for his family and friends loss. Fly high Mr Smee.”

Gauthier’s co-star Colin O’Donoghue said he was ‘heartbroken’ (ABC)

Another fan said Gauthier’s death was a “major loss” to the entertainment industry.

“His character Neville is the best. Neville was always a favourite [Need for Speed] character of mine. He will truly be missed,” they added.

One fan recalled a time when they met Gauthier at a convention, and he was “so nice and fun to talk to”.

They added: |RIP Chris Gauthier. You’ll always be my favourite Mr Smee.”

A Once Upon a Time fan added: “What is a pirate without his first mate...I am heartbroken. He will be dearly missed. He was the best Smee a Captain could ask for.”