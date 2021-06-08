The Bachelor’s longtime host Chris Harrison has left the franchise.

Harrison, who also hosted the show’s spinoffs including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, won’t return to the ABC programmes, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

An official announcement is expected to follow. The Independent has contacted ABC’s representatives for more information.

The news comes the day after season 17 of The Bachelorette began airing without Harrison. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are handling hosting duties instead.

More follows...