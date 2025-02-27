Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eggheads star Chris Hughes has reportedly died, aged 77, according to a social media post from the former BBC quiz show.

The Channel 5 show’s Facebook page, shared a post on Thursday (27 February) stating: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Eggheads great Chris Hughes.

“Chris joined the show at the very start in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories. He loved being an Egghead and will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family.”

A celebration of life service will reportedly take place at Crewe Crematorium on 14 March, followed by a wake at a local pub. Well wishers have been asked to donate to Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation.

Fans of the show immediately began sharing tributes to Hughes following the announcement.

One person wrote: “RIP Chris! You were one of my favourites on Eggheads Xxxx.”

open image in gallery Chris Hughes and his fellow ‘Eggheads’ ( BBC )

Another added: “This is devastating, Rip. I can’t believe he’s gone. All these years I’ve been watching him on telly when he was on Eggheads, he was fantastic in every single episode & he will be missed by so many ppl. Sending my love & condolences to his friends & family during this time xx.”

A former contestant wrote: “Went head-to-head with him in a tiebreaker when we did Eggheads - a lovely guy RIP Chris.”

Another ex-contestant sent their regards to Hughes’s family: “Sad news. We played against Chris on our Eggheads appearance a few years ago. Condolences to his family.”

Eggheads started on BBC Two in 2003, before moving to Channel 5 in 2021 with host Jeremy Vine, who has hosted since 2008. More than 70,000 questions have been asked across the past 24 series.

The show sees a team of contestants pitted against specialist quizzers, who are general knowledge experts.

open image in gallery Eggheads cast, including Chris Hughes (top right) ( BBC Pictures )

Speaking on his self-titled series The Jeremy Vine Show, the television personality announced the 2021 move to viewers through a game of Hangman.

Vine then divulged the surprise reveal, saying: “The programme which I presented for more than 10 years, Eggheads, one of the greatest quizzes in the history of British TV, is moving to Channel 5 later this year.”

Channel 5 commissioning editor Daniel Pearl added: “I’m delighted that Eggheads, one of the UK’s most loved quiz shows, has found a brand-new home on Channel 5. This is yet another step in the transformation of Channel 5 as it grows its audience rapidly.”