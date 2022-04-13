Chris Mason to replace Laura Kuenssberg as BBC News political editor

Chris Mason has been announced as the new political editor of BBC News.

He will take over from Laura Kuenssberg next month, the broadcaster announced.

Mason has been a political correspondent at the broadcaster for more than a decade, reporting from Westminster across TV, radio and online.

He has presented the BBC Radio 4 programme Any Questions? since 2019.

“What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism,” he said in a statement.

“I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick and Andrew with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.

“To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Kuenssberg announced in March that she was taking over the BBC’s new-look Sunday Morning show.

The programme was previously known as The Andrew Marr Show, which Andrew Marr presented for 16 years before leaving the BBC at the end of 2021.

Before that it was Breakfast with Frost, presented by David Frost.

Kuenssberg will start her new role when the show relaunches this September with a new-look set, title, title music and format.

Her last assignment in her current post will be covering the local elections in May.