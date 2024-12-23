Chris McCausland lands major Channel 4 role after winning Strictly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Comedian Chris McCausland is to deliver Channel 4’s 2024 Alternative Christmas Message and call for an end to discrimination against disabled people.

Earlier in the month, the TV star, 47, became the first blind person to win the popular BBC One competition series Strictly Come Dancing.

In his speech, an alternative to the monarch’s annual televised address, he will reference his win and say that disabled people are “often some of the most resilient, creative and determined people you will ever likely meet”.

The comic will begin by apologising to viewers for being caught “with a mouthful of mince pie”, before using his love for the festive treat as a metaphor for equality.

“I don’t care if they’re the posh ones or the cheap ones, I don’t care if they’re the big ones or those tiny little dinky ones, whether it’s got a solid top or a lattice crown,” he says.

“I will never discriminate against any sort of mince pie, all of them are equal to me and will no doubt meet the same undignified end as I try and fit it all in my mouth in one go.”

He will add: “Discrimination is never a good thing. Well, I mean sometimes I suppose. Many, many years ago before I got into comedy, I applied to be a spy for MI5.

“I got down to the last 30 out of 3,000 applicants. The top 1% of potential spies that this country had to offer before they decided no, a blind spy wasn’t what they were looking for but, you know, I think they had a point.

“I think sometimes discrimination can be vital for the safety of the nation but usually, we can do better.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

According to the Government, the disability employment rate in the UK was 53% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 81.6% for non-disabled people.

In reference to the figures he cites, McCausland will say: “Is that discrimination? Well, I would argue it is, so let’s try and fix it eh? I think the Government can commit to something better than what they already do.

“Access To Work is a vital Government service that provides workplace support and access technology to disabled people.

“It is wonderful that it exists, but I believe it’s under resourced.

“I’ve heard too many stories of disabled people securing employment, to then only have to wait far too long to obtain the support that they need.”

I’ve heard too many stories of disabled people securing employment, to then only have to wait far too long to obtain the support that they need. Chris McCausland

McCausland will also argue that the wait time people experience with Access To Work, a Government support scheme which helps people with health conditions into employment, “needs to be shorter”.

“Delays to this service strip away our confidence, our dignity, and our purpose in the workplace and I think, probably, also risk an employer’s desire to recruit anybody else in the future who may require adjustments,” he explains.

“Disabled people are often some of the most resilient, creative and determined people you will ever likely meet.

“We have to be in daily life and that makes us valuable people to have on the team. We can even win national dance competitions, just saying.”

McCausland will add that “disability is everywhere” and say: “There are only really two types of people in this world. Those of us that are disabled, and those of us that aren’t disabled… yet.”

Disabled people are often some of the most resilient, creative and determined people you will ever likely meet. Chris McCausland

Raising a toast, he will then say “Merry Christmas” and ask viewers to “treat everyone equally, the way I do my minced pies”.

First airing in 1993, the channel’s annual broadcast has served as an alternative to the monarch’s annual televised address and aims to bring viewers a message about that year’s events.

In previous years, the message has been delivered by a varied selection of presenters, including former president of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, actor and TV presenter Stephen Fry, whistle-blower Edward Snowden, former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow, and actor Danny Dyer.

In 2022, one of the world’s most advanced robots delivered a speech generated entirely by AI.

McCausland’s Alternative Christmas Message will air on Channel 4 at 4.50pm on Christmas Day.