Strictly favourite Chris McCausland given major boost ahead of final

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Chris McCausland has received a significant boost in the odds to lift this year’s Glitterball Trophy, ahead of Saturday’s final.

The blind comedian has been a revelation in this year’s competition with his dance partner Dianne Buswell, exceeding all expectations, to quickly become adored by viewers at home and even winning praise from judges.

The 47-year-old has never once found himself in the bottom two during the entire run of the series so far and will face JLS singer JB Gill, Miranda actor Sarah Hadland and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri in the final.

McCausland though is reportedly so far ahead in the odds to win the series that it would take a significant swing for him to not be named this year’s victor.

Bookmakers Coral have McCausland at 1/20 to win the final, which gives him a 95 per cent chance of lifting the trophy on Saturday.

“Chris McCausland is the shortest price anyone has ever been to win a Strictly final. Our odds suggest he has a 95 per cent chance of lifting the Glitterball Trophy,” said Coral’s PR Manager, John Hill.

The full odds for the remaining contestants are:

Chris McCausland - 1/20

JB Gill - 14/1

Sarah Hadland - 25/1

Tasha Ghouri - 33/1

Ahead of the final, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas shared her opinion of McCausland and the other dancers that are still left in the competition.

( BBC/Strictly Come Dancing )

Speaking on the latest episode of the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, Ballas was asked about her thoughts on this year’s finalists.

The 64-year-old dancer said: “You know, what I love about the final the most is that the judges don’t need to pick the winner, that the audience viewers at home pick the winner and I think they always get it right.

“But they do; they pick the winner that they’re all comfortable with, millions and millions and millions of votes. Of course, Chris McCausland has been outstanding, as has Pete [Wicks]. Raw beginners; these are your two raw beginners that have come in, you know.”

She added: “They’re unbelievable, but all of them, all of them from the very, very beginning, I felt, was one of the strongest casts we’ve ever had with Strictly Come Dancing.”