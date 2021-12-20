Chris Noth dropped from ‘The Equalizer’ after sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth has been removed from the cast of crime drama series The Equalizer after sexual assault allegations were made against him.

In a joint statement on Monday, CBS and Universal Television said: “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately.”

Noth will appear in one more episode of the show as it has already completed production.

The decision comes after Noth was accused of rape by two women in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

The allegations were made in a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. Noth has denied the allegations as “categorically false” and has said the encounters were consensual.

Prior to the announcement about The Equalizer, Noth told The Independent in response to the claims: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Since the Hollywood Reporter story was published on Thursday (16 December), Noth has also been dropped as a client by A3 Artists Agency.

On Friday (17 December), in a report published by the Daily Beast, a third woman accused Noth of sexually assaulting her in 2010.

The actor, who played Mr Big in the HBO series Sex and the City, has recently appeared in the show’s reboot, And Just Like That, which began earlier this month.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

One of the accusers said seeing Noth in the spotlight again while promoting And Just Like That is what prompted her “to try to go public” with her allegations.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website: www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)