Zoe Lister-Jones shares alleged story about ‘sexually inappropriate’ Chris Noth while filming Law and Order

‘F*** Mr Big,’ she wrote

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 17 December 2021 08:11
Actor Zoe Lister-Jones has come forward with her own allegations against Sex and the City star Chris Noth.

On Thursday (16 December), the actor, 67, was accused of sexual assault by two women.

In an article published by The Hollywood Reporter, the accusers alleged that the respective assaults took place in 2004 and 2015.

Shortly after the article went live, Lister-Jones, 39, shared a post to Instagram in which she claimed Noth was “sexually inappropriate”.

In 2005, she guest starred in Law and Order: Criminal Intent at the same time that Noth returned to the show.

“He was drunk on set,” Lister-Jones claimed, adding: “In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

The actor wrote: “My experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have so bravely been shared today.”

She added that “navigating predation at any level is a burden all women have to bear. And for the most part there is no accountability, and no consequence. Chris Noth capitalised on the fantasy that women believed Mr Big represented. F*** Mr Big.”

Zoe Lister-Jones has accused Chris Noth of being ‘sexually inappropriate’

(Instagram @zoelisterjones)

Lister-Jones also claimed that, before the guest spot, Noth would be “sexually inappropriate” with a fellow female promoter” she worked with at a New York club he owned.

Noth denied the initial claims, telling The Independent: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Chris Noth’s return to the spotlight in ‘And Just Like That’ is what prompted the original accusations

(HBO Max)

The Los Angeles Police Department has said there was no investigation into the sexual assault allegations against the actor and that they were not actively looking into the actor.

The Independent has contacted Noth and Lister-Jones for additional comment.

One of the original accusers said seeing Noth in the spotlight again while promoting Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That is what prompted her “to try to go public” with her allegations.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website: www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)

