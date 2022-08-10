Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Terminal List’s creator has defended the Chris Pratt show from claims it was made for right-wing viewers.

Pratt plays a Navy SEAL in the Prime Video series, which features numerous former members of the US military in front of and behind the camera.

When reviews of the show were published, they were mostly negative, with one byThe Daily Beast calling the series an “unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy”.

However, The Terminal List has defied the critics to become a huge success, with Nielsen reporting the series was watched for 1.6 billion minutes in its first week.

This prompted Pratt himself to share a Daily Mail.com article titled “Chris Pratt’s new Navy thriller The Terminal List defies woke critics’ scathing reviews to shoot up ratings chart with 1.6 billion minutes of streams” on his Instagram Stories.

Executive producer Jack Carr, a former Navy SEAL who wrote the book the series is based on, has jumped to the show’s defence, telling Fox News: “We don’t mention right, left, conservative, liberal, none of those things are even mentioned... The Daily Beast, in particular, their review was quite mean.”

He continued: “But they see an American flag and they get upset. Or they see someone who is competent with weapons and has a certain mindset and holds those in power accountable for their actions and they just kind of lose it a little bit.”

Chris Pratt in ‘The Terminal List’ (Prime Video)

Carr said that critics dislike the show “because there’s not ‘woke’ stuff shoved into it” He added that this leads to a view “by critics, at least, as not promoting their agenda, so they’re going to hate it”.

The Terminal List, developed for TV by David DiGilio, co-stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Riley Keough and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Pratt was most recently seen in Jurassic World Dominion and Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, and will reprise his role of Peter “Star Lord” Quill in a third Guardians of the Galaxy film in 2023.